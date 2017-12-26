Overturned big rig blocking truck traffic to Otay Mesa POE

OTAY MESA (NEWS 8) - An overturned tractor trailer was backing up traffic for trucks near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on Tuesday.

San Diego police say it overturned on Siempre Viva Road near Melksee Street in the afternoon.

Heavy duty tow trucks were called to scene to flip the big-rig over.

It was unclear what caused the truck to overturn, but no injuries were reported.

Police predicted a major back-up for drivers traveling to Mexico while the crash is cleared.

