Nature's Harmony

Nature's Harmony

Travel with News 8’s Jeff Zevely to Grammy Award winning musician Jason Mraz’s Oceanside farm where he shares his passion and efforts to preserve coastal, farm to table agriculture and dining in North County.

To learn more about Oceanside’s agri-tourism movement and farm to table dining options, click here

