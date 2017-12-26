Nature's Harmony

Travel with News 8’s Jeff Zevely to Grammy Award winning musician Jason Mraz’s Oceanside farm where he shares his passion and efforts to preserve coastal, farm to table agriculture and dining in North County.
Home prices in San Diego were flat between September and October, but are up 8.1 percent since October of last year, according to the Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices released Tuesday.
This Christmas, American Medical Response made dreams come true for a local teen and his family. 18-year-old Dante spends almost all of his time at the Bernardy Center at Rady's, but not on Friday. Two of Santa's helpers - who also happen to be certified paramedics - took Dante on a very special outing to the San Diego Zoo. News 8 photojournalist Charles Landon was there for the special moment when Dante got to meet his baby sister - and his favorite animal - for the very first time.
San Diegans have a better chance than most to keep their New Year's resolutions in 2018 when compared to more than 180 other cities across the country, according a financial website.
A bar fight in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood early Tuesday morning left one man unconscious after he was pistol-whipped, hit with a pool stick and kicked in the head by three attackers, police said.
San Diego kicked off its annual Christmas tree recycling program Tuesday, with drop-off sites set up around the city for residents who don't have curbside refuse pickup service.
Ring in the new year with your kids in your jammies Saturday night! This weekend marks the 5th annual "Pajama Jam" at The New Children's Museum.