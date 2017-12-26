CHP: Officer died when struck by drunken driver on Christmas Eve

Three San Diego County residents were killed in a fiery Christmas night crash on southbound Interstate 5 in Oceanside, police said Tuesday.
The Michigan State Spartans and the Washington State Cougars have arrived in San Diego ahead of this week's Holiday Bowl game. As a special treat, the teams got to go to Naval Base San Diego and tour the USS Essex.
An overturned tractor trailer caused a traffic back-up for trucks near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on Tuesday.
The Lilac Fire has long been out, but its devastating effects continue to be felt by many North County residents.
A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter rescued a man in the western end of the Los Penasquitos Preserve near Sorrento Valley on Tuesday.
Before the sun rises, Water Station volunteers from San Diego and as far as Los Angeles travel to the desert 100 miles east of San Diego.
Home prices in San Diego were flat between September and October, but are up 8.1 percent since October of last year, according to the Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices released Tuesday.
This Christmas, American Medical Response made dreams come true for a local teen and his family. 18-year-old Dante spends almost all of his time at the Bernardy Center at Rady's, but not on Friday. Two of Santa's helpers - who also happen to be certified paramedics - took Dante on a very special outing to the San Diego Zoo. News 8 photojournalist Charles Landon was there for the special moment when Dante got to meet his baby sister - and his favorite animal - for the very first time.
San Diegans have a better chance than most to keep their New Year's resolutions in 2018 when compared to more than 180 other cities across the country, according a financial website.