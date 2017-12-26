Holiday Bowl teams gets special tour of Navy ship - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Holiday Bowl teams gets special tour of Navy ship

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Michigan State Spartans and the Washington State Cougars have arrived in San Diego ahead of this week's Holiday Bowl game. 

As a special treat, the teams got to go to Naval Base San Diego and tour the USS Essex.  

News 8 photojournalist James Mann was able to tag along on their visits and shows us more.  

The Spartans and the Cougars will face off at 6 p.m. on Thursday at SDCCU Stadium.  

