Passengers pack Lindbergh Field on post-Christmas travel day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The post-Christmas travel rush was underway Tuesday, the second busiest travel day of the season, but heavy fog in San Diego and stormy weather on the East Coast contributed to some delays.
For many of the tens of thousands of travelers passing through Lindbergh Field the day after Christmas was no holiday - espeically for passengers like Joy Jones who was returning from San Diego to Boston.
Boston's extremely busy Logan Airport had blizzard like conditions that caused runways to temporarily shut-dow after a Jet Blue flight from Georgia skidded off the runway after hitting a patch of ice Monday night.
That shutdown led to more than 240 flights delayed and 60 cancellations - leading to a ripple effect on travelers nationwide.
At San Diego's International Airport, from mid-December to mid-January, an average of 65,000 passengers a day are expected to go through its terminals.
While Tuesday was the second busiest travel day of the holiday season, Friday was the busiest. This coming Friday is expected to be the third busiest travel day of the holiday season.
RELATED
Day after Christmas: San Diego Intl Airport sees second busiest travel day of the holiday season @News8 @thecwsandiego at 7pm pic.twitter.com/ioPp7q0zY4— Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) December 27, 2017
A motorist who fled a traffic accident in City Heights Tuesday led police on a roughly 20-minute pursuit that ended with his arrest.
Three San Diego County residents were killed in a fiery Christmas night crash on southbound Interstate 5 in Oceanside, police said Tuesday.
The Michigan State Spartans and the Washington State Cougars have arrived in San Diego ahead of this week's Holiday Bowl game. As a special treat, the teams got to go to Naval Base San Diego and tour the USS Essex.
An overturned tractor trailer caused a traffic back-up for trucks near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on Tuesday.
The Lilac Fire has long been out, but its devastating effects continue to be felt by many North County residents.
A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter rescued a man in the western end of the Los Penasquitos Preserve near Sorrento Valley on Tuesday.
Before the sun rises, Water Station volunteers from San Diego and as far as Los Angeles travel to the desert 100 miles east of San Diego.
Home prices in San Diego were flat between September and October, but are up 8.1 percent since October of last year, according to the Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices released Tuesday.
This Christmas, American Medical Response made dreams come true for a local teen and his family. 18-year-old Dante spends almost all of his time at the Bernardy Center at Rady's, but not on Friday. Two of Santa's helpers - who also happen to be certified paramedics - took Dante on a very special outing to the San Diego Zoo. News 8 photojournalist Charles Landon was there for the special moment when Dante got to meet his baby sister - and his favorite animal - for the very first time.
This Christmas, American Medical Response made dreams come true for a local teen and his family. 18-year-old Dante spends almost all of his time at the Bernardy Center at Rady's, but not on Friday. Two of Santa's helpers - who also happen to be certified paramedics - took Dante on a very special outing to the San Diego Zoo. News 8 photojournalist Charles Landon was there for the special moment when Dante got to meet his baby sister - and his favorite animal - for the very first time.