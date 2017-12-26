Passengers pack Lindbergh Field on post-Christmas travel day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The post-Christmas travel rush was underway Tuesday, the second busiest travel day of the season, but heavy fog in San Diego and stormy weather on the East Coast contributed to some delays.

For many of the tens of thousands of travelers passing through Lindbergh Field the day after Christmas was no holiday - espeically for passengers like Joy Jones who was returning from San Diego to Boston.

Boston's extremely busy Logan Airport had blizzard like conditions that caused runways to temporarily shut-dow after a Jet Blue flight from Georgia skidded off the runway after hitting a patch of ice Monday night.

That shutdown led to more than 240 flights delayed and 60 cancellations - leading to a ripple effect on travelers nationwide.

At San Diego's International Airport, from mid-December to mid-January, an average of 65,000 passengers a day are expected to go through its terminals.

While Tuesday was the second busiest travel day of the holiday season, Friday was the busiest. This coming Friday is expected to be the third busiest travel day of the holiday season.

