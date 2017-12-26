Driver arrested after brief police chase in City Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver arrested after brief police chase in City Heights

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist who fled a traffic accident in City Heights Tuesday led police on a roughly 20-minute pursuit that ended with his arrest.

Officers began chasing the hit-and-run driver around Fairmount Avenue and Landis Street shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The man fled to the east and north for about mile before turning into a gas station at 54th Street and University Avenue, where he pulled to a stop and got out of his car with his hands over his head. Patrol personnel took him into custody without further incident.

The suspect's name was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported, Officer John Buttle said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.