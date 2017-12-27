Food Truck Festival: Eating, drinking and being merry in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – This week, some of San Diego’s most popular food trucks will be camped out at Balboa Park as part of the second annual Holiday Food Truck Festival.

The festival is a spinoff from the Balboa Park Conservancy Summer Friday Night Food Truck Series – where the park remains open late.

Thirteen food trucks are expected to line the Panama Plaza with their wide assortment of gourmet dishes.

Rachel Wilemon is such a fan of Pierogi’s, she brought her Texas family from Oceanside to Balboa Park.

“I have three kids and we get to come and let them run around – let them experience different tastes they would not be able to get anywhere else because it is so multi-cultural,” she said.

Attendees are encouraged to avoid traffic and parking hassles during the Holiday Food Truck Festival by using Lyft. Riders can receive a 20% off two rides using the code HOLIDAYFOOD17, from December 26 to December 30, for all rides to and from the park.

Balboa Park’s Holiday Food Truck Festival will take place every night until Friday from 2 p.m., to 7 p.m., at The Plaza de Panama – admission is free.

There will also be free live music and dance performances. For a list of participating food trucks and live performers and times, visit the Holiday Food Truck Festival in Balboa Park website.