Food Truck Festival: Eating, drinking and being merry in Balboa Park

This week, some of San Diego’s most popular food trucks will be camped out at Balboa Park as part of the second annual Holiday Food Truck Festival.
A motorist who fled a traffic accident in City Heights Tuesday led police on a roughly 20-minute pursuit that ended with his arrest.
Three San Diego County residents were killed in a fiery Christmas night crash on southbound Interstate 5 in Oceanside, police said Tuesday.
The Michigan State Spartans and the Washington State Cougars have arrived in San Diego ahead of this week's Holiday Bowl game. As a special treat, the teams got to go to Naval Base San Diego and tour the USS Essex.
An overturned tractor trailer caused a traffic back-up for trucks near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on Tuesday.
The Lilac Fire has long been out, but its devastating effects continue to be felt by many North County residents.
A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter rescued a man in the western end of the Los Penasquitos Preserve near Sorrento Valley on Tuesday.
Before the sun rises, Water Station volunteers from San Diego and as far as Los Angeles travel to the desert 100 miles east of San Diego.
Home prices in San Diego were flat between September and October, but are up 8.1 percent since October of last year, according to the Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices released Tuesday.