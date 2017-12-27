Locals wary of mutated flu strain striking outside of the U.S.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8 ) - Flu cases locally and nationwide have spiked this season and concerns are growing over a new strain of the virus that is overpowering vaccines.

The Center for Disease Control reported the mutated strain H3N2 makes the flu vaccine only 10 percent effective. Doctors first discovered the threat in Australia where the entire continent is fighting its worst flu season in years. Health officials stateside are concerned because the U.S. and Australia use the same vaccine.

San Diego County health officials announced Wednesday that 11 people in the region have died and the number of influenza cases reported is nearing 3,900 -- both counts far exceed numbers set this time last year. Four of those deaths have been caused by the H3N2 strain, and three of deceased H3N2 victims were vaccinated.

The CDC says it is working to make a new, more effective flu vaccine that can withstand H3N2, but that it can take weeks or even months.

County health officials are still urging San Diegans to get vaccinated despite the serum's ineffectiveness against the strain, saying that it's better to have some protection than none at all.