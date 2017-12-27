Nearly $60,000 Raised For 'Hugging Dog' And Owner Who Lost Home in Christmas Day Fire

Four Ohio teens have been charged with murder after a man died from injuries sustained when a sandbag they allegedly threw off a highway overpass landed on his car, officials said.
Louboutina, an Instagram-famous dog known for hugging strangers in New York City, lost her home to a house fire on Christmas Day, but thanks to the kindness of strangers, the pup and her owner are on their way to getting back on their feet.
Prince Harry and his wife-to-be, Meghan Markle, spent their first Christmas with the royal family — and he says it was "fantastic."
A Tennessee man went above and beyond to comfort the five children of a murder victim by delivering them gifts on Christmas, despite having never met them before.
Model Chrissy Teigen tweeted for hours Tuesday after her plane to Japan made a U-turn back to Los Angeles four hours into the flight.
A Pennsylvania woman was more than shocked as a recent electric bill informed her that she owed more than $284 billion to the local power authority.
A pregnant 19-year-old and her 7-month-old son were killed in a car crash on Christmas Eve, just hours after the young mom got engaged to the father of her child.
An Arizona man has reunited with the crew of a local fire department that saved his life last month during an emotional Christmas celebration.
A California psychologist who wanted to show U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin just what he thought of the recently passed tax bill has come forward as the man who left a Christmas-wrapped box of horse manure outside Mnuchin’s home.