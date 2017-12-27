Carbon monoxide leak forces evacuations at senior living center

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A carbon monoxide leak at a senior living facility in Birdland forced a large group of patients, some in hospital beds, to be evacuated from the building.

Firefighters responded to the leak at Life House Health Services on the 2800 block of Meadow Lark Drive where about 100 patients were evacuated to the building's parking lot at around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Staff members and patients were led back into the building shortly after 10:30 a.m. after workers plugged the leak.

There is no word on what caused the leak and there are no reports of any injuries.

