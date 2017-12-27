Shakira postpones U.S. tour, including February show at Sports Arena

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira announced the postponement of her U.S. tour, which included a February date in San Diego, because she needs to continue resting her vocal cords.



The Feb. 9 concert at the Valley View Casino Center was rescheduled for Sept. 5, 2018 at the same venue, which would be her second-to-last U.S. date. Tour promoter Live Nation said tickets are good for the new date, or can be refunded at the point of purchase.



She previously postponed a fall tour in Europe after doctors prescribed rest for her vocal cords. The tour, which supports her 2016 "El Dorado" album, is now scheduled to begin June 5 in Germany, and the first U.S. date will be Aug. 3 in Chicago.



According to Live Nation, her voice is recovering.



"While disappointed to not be able to perform in January as scheduled, Shakira is happy to be able to get back on the road by summer with her best show yet, and remains incredibly grateful for all the loyalty, patience and support her fans have shown her," the statement said.



Shakira is a two-time Grammy Award winner.