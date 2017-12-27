SDFD looking for a new batch of brave recruits

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is holding open enrollment for its next batch of firefighter recruits. Think you have what it takes?

In addition to risking their lives to put out fires, firefighters are often the first emergency response personnel to arrive at emergency situations involving sick or injured people. So, in addition to being extremely strong and courageous, and meeting the standard requirements for employment in the state of California, firefighters must possess one of the following:

An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Certificate, or a Paramedic License issued only by the State of California, National Registry (NREMT-Basic) or by an EMT or Paramedic certifying agency approved by the State of California.

Applicants must also have a healthcare provider/BLS provider-grade or higher Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Card and a valid Class C Driver's License.

Meeting these requirements is only the beginning. If you qualify on paper, you'll have to then pass an interview and secure an invite to a high-intensity fire academy.

If you think you have what it takes, visit Joinsdfd.org to find out how you can apply.