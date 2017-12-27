Raising a glass to 2017: The best bubbles for NYE

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We're days away from raising a glass to and reflecting on 2017.

Morning Extra guest Kara Lovecchio shares the best bubbles to bring you into 2018.

Kara is the wine buyer at Vino Carta and an expert in all things bubbly.

She gives News 8 viewers info on Champagne vs sparkling wine; high-price vs budget friendly options; sweet vs dry; ideas for pairings with food and more.

Vino Carta will host "The Grand Bubbles Tasting of 2017" on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.