Raising a glass to 2017: The best bubbles for NYE

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We're days away from raising a glass to and reflecting on 2017.
Morning Extra guest Kara Lovecchio shares the best bubbles to bring you into 2018.
Kara is the wine buyer at Vino Carta and an expert in all things bubbly.
She gives News 8 viewers info on Champagne vs sparkling wine; high-price vs budget friendly options; sweet vs dry; ideas for pairings with food and more.
Vino Carta will host "The Grand Bubbles Tasting of 2017" on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.
On Thursday, a San Diego woman will celebrate her 76th birthday. And she knows exactly what she'll be getting from a longtime friend.
A rescued white tiger cub is now thriving at the its new home at the Lions, Tigers & Bears sanctuary in Alpine. The five-month-old cub was found badly abused in New Orleans - suffering from a severe case of ringworm. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Alpine with how the cub is doing now.
A six-month-old child was rushed to a trauma center Wednesday after being found in a household wastebasket, not breathing, at a Skyline- area home, authorities reported.
Dozens of elderly residents were evacuated from a skilled care facility on Wednesday because of toxic fumes.
Power was largely restored at Disneyland on Wednesday after an outage at the California theme park forced some guests to be escorted from stalled rides.
With the Washington State University Cougars and Michigan State University Spartans set to face off in the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on Thursday, fans from both snow-packed regions are basking in the San Diego sun and showing their school spirit.
Indoor plumbing and clean running water are things many of us take for granted in the U.S. But in the south region of Ghana they are a luxury as only 10 percent of the population has plumbing.
Flu cases locally and nationwide have spiked this season and concerns are growing over a new strain of the virus that is overpowering vaccines.