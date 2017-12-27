Bill Howe collecting tools for plumbers in Ghana

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Indoor plumbing and clean running water are things many of us take for granted in the U.S.

But in the south region of Ghana they are a luxury as only 10 percent of the population has plumbing.

Human Resource Manager at Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Amber Rush stopped by Morning Extra to share some of the real sanitary conditions and concerns in the Ghana region of Africa and how you can help.

Over 4,000 children in Ghana under the age of 5 die each year directly related to poor water quality and poor sanitation.

In the United States, that number is 0.

For their Tools for Plumbers project, Bill Howe is collecting power tools and plumbing resources for a 4-year plumbing program in the Ghana.

The project was inspired by an article by Julius Ballanco.

Bill Howe is starting with a $1000 tool donation to the plumbing program.

The Ghana plumbing students are learning the plumbing trade and helping to make their community safer by implementing clean water treatment facilities, sanitation facilities, understanding how these will help to reduce and prevent illnesses and diseases such as malaria, typhoid, and hepatitis.

Bill Howe is campaigning team members, community members, industry partners and vendors over the next month to collect tools. They will send the tools to the plumbing program and follow the progress of the amazing group.



If you would like to donate any old tools, reach out to Julie Riddle at Julie@billhowe.com or 619-286-6348.