Police investigate infant emergency in Lomita

AN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A six-month-old child was rushed to a trauma center Wednesday after being found in a household wastebasket, not breathing, at a Skyline- area home, authorities reported.

The child was reportedly found unresponsive with no heartbeat, face down in a trashcan by his four-year-old brother. A neighbor said the child fell off the bed, face down into a trashcan and was suffocating in the plastic bag.

The medical emergency in the 800 block of Cardiff Street was reported shortly before noon, according to San Diego police.

Family members reported that the boy had been sleeping and might have fallen out of bed, landing in the trash can or subsequently crawling into it, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Someone at the home performed CPR on the stricken boy before medics arrived and took him to Rady Children's Hospital. The baby's condition was unavailable as of late afternoon.

Child abuse detectives were investigating the case as an apparent accident, Hernandez said.