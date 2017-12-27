James Corden Breaks Down an Insane 2017

Trying to digest all that has happened in 2017 can be difficult, but James Corden attempts to recap a year marked by Donald Trump tweets, covfefe, Salt Bae, "Stranger Things 2" and so much more.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Late Late Show music guest Seal performs the Christmas classic "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow" for the Stage 56 audience.
James asks brothers Dave and James Franco about some of the more sordid acts of their youth and learns James Franco ran an illegal cologne ring while Dave and his roommates nearly burned down their college dorm room.
James Corden heads to the corner of 53rd Street and Broadway in New York City to perform a medley of musical theater with the stars of "The Greatest Showman" - Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron - including tunes from "Guys and Dolls," "On the Town" and "Fame."
Late Late Show guest host Bryan Cranston reads off common side effects of things you may encounter in life, such as attacking your brother at the Christmas dinner table and walking Walter White's path in life.
James Corden and Reggie Watts wrap the 2017 year of Carpool Karaoke with a mashup of the Christmas classic "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" with Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson.
James asks his guests about the upcoming Christmas holiday and learns Christopher Meloni isn't very good at buying gifts, even when it's easy, and Matthew Broderick gets the most gifting mileage when it comes to the note with the gift.