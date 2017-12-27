San Diego International Auto Show kicks off Thursday

Driving laws will not be the only new changes in 2018. Several California marijuana dispensaries will begin selling recreational marijuana.
On Thursday, a San Diego woman will celebrate her 76th birthday. And she knows exactly what she'll be getting from a longtime friend.
A rescued white tiger cub is now thriving at the its new home at the Lions, Tigers & Bears sanctuary in Alpine. The five-month-old cub was found badly abused in New Orleans - suffering from a severe case of ringworm. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Alpine with how the cub is doing now.
A six-month-old child was rushed to a trauma center Wednesday after being found in a household wastebasket, not breathing, at a Skyline- area home, authorities reported.
Dozens of elderly residents were evacuated from a skilled care facility on Wednesday because of toxic fumes.
Power was largely restored at Disneyland on Wednesday after an outage at the California theme park forced some guests to be escorted from stalled rides.
With the Washington State University Cougars and Michigan State University Spartans set to face off in the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on Thursday, fans from both snow-packed regions are basking in the San Diego sun and showing their school spirit.
Indoor plumbing and clean running water are things many of us take for granted in the U.S. But in the south region of Ghana they are a luxury as only 10 percent of the population has plumbing.
Flu cases locally and nationwide have spiked this season and concerns are growing over a new strain of the virus that is overpowering vaccines.