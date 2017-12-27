A holiday fruitcake story with a twist

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On Thursday, a San Diego woman will celebrate her 76th birthday.

And she knows exactly what she'll be getting from a longtime friend.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is at Presidio Park with a story about "return to sender."

Fruitcake Birthday Card exchanged between two friends SIXTY times!!! We will tell you why in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego #Fruitcake pic.twitter.com/YLKVybUXhJ — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) December 27, 2017

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.