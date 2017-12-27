Recreational Marijuana: San Diego dispensaries get ready for new year, new customers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Driving laws will not be the only new changes in 2018. Several California marijuana dispensaries will begin selling recreational marijuana.

One of those dispensaries is Apothekare Mission Valley, and they are making a few last-minute changes before the start of the new year.

Apothekare Mission Valley is among at least eight dispensaries in San Diego that will be able to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21-years-old and older.

It’s owner, Rakesh Goyal, hopes that with the white shelves, bright color packaging, and sheer variety, recreational marijuana shoppers will think they are shopping at a store in Westfield UTC.

Goyal is one of more than 1,000 California dispensary owners that have applied for temporary retail licenses head of the new year.

His other two locations are currently only medicinal, but in order to sell recreational, Goyal had to make major changes to how he does business.

First, he had to make a major security upgraded which included: two armed guards, bullet proof glass and plenty of security cameras.

Secondly, he would no longer be able to sell certain items that could be misleading to minors.

California has had legal medical marijuana for two decades. In 2016, voters approved broad legalization and the state and communities that want such "adult use" marijuana businesses spent the last year writing complex regulations.

As of Wednesday, there were only eight approved licenses, but that number can still grow by January 1st. In order to buy recreational marijuana at a licensed dispensary, one needs to be over 21 years-old.