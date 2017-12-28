Carlsbad plate reader cameras already paying off

Dozens of cameras equipped with license plate readers are up and running in Carlsbad and according to police, the system is already paying off.
Carmel Valley residents on Wednesday pushed back against SDG&E’s plan to cut down dozens of trees at a local park.
A man was sent to a hospital after being shot Wednesday night in Spring Valley. The gunman remains on the run.
The San Diego International Auto Show is scheduled to open a five-day run Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center with EV Day, showcasing electric vehicles.
Power was fully restored at Disneyland on Wednesday after an outage at the California theme park forced some guests to be escorted from stalled rides.
Driving laws will not be the only new changes in 2018. Several California marijuana dispensaries will begin selling recreational marijuana.
On Thursday, a San Diego woman will celebrate her 76th birthday. And she knows exactly what she'll be getting from a longtime friend.
A rescued white tiger cub is now thriving at the its new home at the Lions, Tigers & Bears sanctuary in Alpine. The five-month-old cub was found badly abused in New Orleans - suffering from a severe case of ringworm. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Alpine with how the cub is doing now.
A six-month-old child was rushed to a trauma center Wednesday after being found in a household wastebasket, not breathing, at a Skyline- area home, authorities reported.
Dozens of elderly residents were evacuated from a skilled care facility on Wednesday because of toxic fumes.