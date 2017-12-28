Organization pro shares tips for putting away Christmas

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We all go through it. We spend so much time and energy decorating our house, inside and out, for the holiday season while simultaneously dreading the mid-January Saturday we take to tear it all down and put it away.

What if News 8 told you that putting your holiday decorations away in storage hibernation didn't have to be so painful?

Professional Organizer and Feng-Shui Consultant Tracy Paye joined News 8 on Thursday to share some tips of the trade so that you can minimize and start your 2018 clutter free.

You can check out more of Paye's storage strategies and preview her book "If Clutter Could Talk" at tracypaye.com.