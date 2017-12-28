4 injured when van crashes into downtown Seattle building - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

4 injured when van crashes into downtown Seattle building

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say four people were sent to hospitals after a van left the street and hit a building in downtown Seattle.

The accident happened just before noon Thursday and it appears the vehicle struck a Gap store.

The conditions of the injured weren't known. The vehicle was a shuttle express van, which ferries passengers throughout the metro area.

No other details were immediately available and police said they were investigating.

