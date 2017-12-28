Sweet Nani is looking for a caring home after being injured - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sweet Nani is looking for a caring home after being injured

NAME: Nani
SEX:  Female
AGE: 3 years
BREED: Labrador Retriever Mix
ADOPTION FEE: $25

Sweet Nani was hit by a car in November and relinquished to San Diego Humane Society because her owners could not afford the medical bills. She is recovering well, although still on limited exercise.

At SDHS, Nani received a full medical exam, spay, microchip, and my up-to-date vaccinations. She will do best in a home where she receives great leadership and training. She is a great student and loves to learn! 

Nani's personality color code is orange; meaning she is frisky, lively and high-spirited. With Nani's boundless energy and charisma, her puppy antics will provide endless entertainment and brighten even the gloomiest of days. Nani would do best in a home with older, respectful children. 

Nani is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making her part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012. 

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

