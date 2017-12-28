Man injured in hatchet attack at a 7-Eleven in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An argument between two customers at a Clairemont Mesa convenience store escalated Thursday into a hatchet attack that sent one of the men to a hospital and left the other behind bars.



The events that led to the violence began about noon, when Christopher Joseph Alvaras, 21, got into a quarrel with a 44-year-old man inside the 7- Eleven in the 4000 block of Genesee Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez.



A clerk sought to end the dispute by ordering Alvaras and his three male companions to leave, Martinez said.



They complied, but Alvaras waited nearby and allegedly attacked the older man with a roofing ax when the victim exited the business. Alvaras then fled in a green van along with his cohorts, Martinez alleged.



Medics took the profusely bleeding victim, whose name was not released, to a hospital for treatment of a roughly 1 1/2-inch cut to the back of his head. The wound was not considered life threatening.



Patrol officers spotted the suspect's van shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of G Street in the East Village. Alvaras, who was standing outside the vehicle, was arrested without incident and positively identified as the alleged assailant during a curbside lineup.



Alvaras was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held on $30,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.



It was unclear what prompted the disagreement between the suspect and victim.