Man injured in ax attack at a 7Eleven in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An argument between two customers at a Clairemont Mesa convenience store escalated Thursday into a hatchet attack that sent one of the men to a hospital and left the other behind bars.

The events that led to the violence began about noon, when Christopher Alvarez, 21, got into a quarrel with a 44-year-old man inside the 7-Eleven in the 4000 block of Genesee Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez.

A clerk sought to end the dispute by ordering Alvarez and his three male companions to leave, Martinez said. They complied, but Alvarez waited nearby and allegedly attacked the older man with a roofing ax when the victim exited the business. Alvarez then fled in a green van along with his cohorts, Martinez alleged.

Medics took the profusely bleeding victim, whose name was not released, to a hospital for treatment of a roughly 1 1/2-inch cut to the back of his head. The wound was not considered life threatening.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., patrol officers spotted the suspect's van in the 1600 block of G Street in the East Village. Alvarez, who was standing outside the vehicle, was arrested without incident and positively identified as the alleged assailant during a curbside lineup.

Alvarez was booked into county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Martinez said.

It was unclear what prompted the disagreement between the suspect and victim.