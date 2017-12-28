County offices to close for New Year’s Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — County of San Diego offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year holiday.

In addition, all San Diego County libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

County parks will remain open over the holiday weekend but the following parks facilities will be closed.

Fallbrook Community Center: Closed Dec. 31 – 1

Lakeside Community Center: Closed Dec. 31 – Jan. 1

Spring Valley Community Center: Closed Dec. 31 – Jan. 1

Lakeside Teen Center: Closed Dec. 27 – Jan. 7

Spring Valley Teen Center: Closed Dec. 27 – Jan. 7

Spring Valley Gym: Closed Dec. 31 – Jan. 1

The Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be available, but customers can still make reservations online at sdparks.org.

Essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response continue during all holiday periods.

All other County offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 2.