County offices to close for New Year’s Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — County of San Diego offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year holiday.
In addition, all San Diego County libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.
County parks will remain open over the holiday weekend but the following parks facilities will be closed.
The Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be available, but customers can still make reservations online at sdparks.org.
Essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response continue during all holiday periods.
All other County offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
It was an impossible situation for a single mother in Mira Mesa who simply could not lift her growing quadriplegic daughter into their car any longer. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Kearny Mesa with what may be the "feel good" follow-up of 2017.
A state appeals court has affirmed punishing sanctions in a lawsuit involving local environmental attorney Cory Briggs for failing to obey court orders.
A spate of sunny and summer-like holiday season conditions in the San Diego area brought about record high temperatures in several local communities Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
An argument between two customers at a Clairemont Mesa convenience store escalated Thursday into a hatchet attack that sent one of the men to a hospital and left the other behind bars.
Live music. Free T-shirts. A "Fweedom" celebration with mystery prize boxes worth up to $500, and a shot at a behind-the-scenes tour.
Scientists Thursday could find no obvious reason a young whale found in a shipping channel near the Port of Long Beach died and a necropsy was pending.
San Diegans are rushing to beat a looming change resulting from the recently enacted federal tax reform bill that limits the deductibility of property and other assessments, county Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Thursday.
County of San Diego offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year holiday.
Carmel Valley residents on Wednesday pushed back against SDG&E’s plan to cut down dozens of trees at a local park.