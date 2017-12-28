'Dick Van Dyke' Star Rose Marie Dead at 94

Rose Marie Guy, a nine-decade entertainment veteran and star of The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Doris Day Show and Hollywood Squares, died on Dec. 28 in Van Nuys, Calif., according to a statement on her official website. She was 94.
Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West have asked a judge to dismiss Blac Chyna's lawsuit claiming that they are responsible for E! not renewing Rob & Chyna for a second season.
It's the official start of awards season -- the 2018 Golden Globes! You've seen the movies and watched the TV shows, and now you're ready to compare your pick of last year's best in entertainment with the opinions of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. (Oh, don't worry, we totally understan...
Look, this was a really, really depressing year for a lot of people. While natural disasters, tragedies, uncertainty about the world and misconduct allegations are certainly nothing new, there seemed to be an almost daily barrage of all of the above in 2017 -- the year that saw many people’s gl...