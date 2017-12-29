Old Town Trolley Station reopens after suspicious package shuts down service

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego police said the trolley station in Old Town was given the all clear and back open after a suspicious package shut down service Thursday night.

According to MTS, service was back to normal on Green Line and for bus routes serving the Old Town Transit Center.

Passengers parked at Old Town park and ride will not be ticketed or towed if vehicle left overnight.

