Documentary focuses on health of San Diego firefighters

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Firefighters deal with difficult life-or-death situations every day, and a new documentary is shining a light on how they handle the aftermath.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation has produced a film that focuses on San Diego firefighters and how the department look out for their well-being.

The documentary shows different challenges the brave men and women face on the job and when they return home – after fighting fires.

The film also focuses on firefighters adapting to the many challenges faced by a modern, progressive department runs throughout the 36-minute documentary. The video also looks at SDFD's efforts to prevent cancer, heart disease and strokes, all killers of firefighters in numbers higher than the general population.

"These are not just local problems for San Diego Fire-Rescue. Trying to both prevent and deal with the consequences of PTSD, cancer, heart disease and stroke are key challenges for the entire fire service," said Victor Stagnaro, NFFF's managing director. "Chief Fennessy and his department's willingness to openly share their own struggles and successes will help guide firefighters throughout the country

dealing with the same problems."

In addition to honoring the nations firefighters who die in the line of duty and providing resources to support their families, NFFF has made prevention of firefighter deaths and injuries a key part of its mission. San Diego Fire-Rescue has been working closely with NFFF to support these efforts.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation released "San Diego Fire-Rescue: Leadership So Everyone Goes Home" on December 28. It’s available for free through NFFF’s Facebook pages and the YouTube channel NFFFTV.