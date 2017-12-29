Former Camp Pendleton Marine accused of plotting attack

SAN DIEGO (AP/ NEWS 8) - A former Camp Pendleton Marine accused of plotting a Christmas Day attack in San Francisco appeared before a judge on Thursday.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Everitt Jameson was inspired by ISIS to set off explosives on the crowded Pier 39.

Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, a Modesto tow-truck driver, was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Jameson told an undercover agent he believed to be associated with senior leadership of the Islamic State group that he wanted to conduct a violent attack on Pier 39, which is packed with restaurants, bars and souvenir shops, because it is heavily crowded, according to an FBI affidavit.

He told the undercover agent that Christmas Day would be "the perfect day to commit the attack" and that he "did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die," an affidavit said.

Everitt Jameson was under surveillance and "the public was never in imminent danger," FBI spokeswoman Katherine Zackel said in a statement.

Jameson had posted radical jihadist messages online, including expressing support for the Halloween terror attack in New York City in which a driver used his truck to kill eight people, the FBI said.

During a search, Jameson "stated his support of ISIS and terrorism and discussed aspects of the plan to carry out an attack, noting that he would be happy if an attack was carried out," the affidavit says.

Jameson reportedly served at Camp Pendleton from June to November 2009, training at the base's infantry school. He earned a sharpshooter rifle qualification but was discharged after his superiors determined that he had failed to disclose having asthma, according to the affidavit.

Jameson faces up to 20 years behind bars. He is due back in federal court on January 5th for his preliminary hearing.

