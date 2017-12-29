Structure fire broke out downtown at the YWCA - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Structure fire broke out downtown at the YWCA

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters knocked down a structure fire downtown early Friday morning.

The fire broke out on the 3rd and 5th floors of the YWCA of San Diego located at 10th Avenue and C Street, according to officials.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.