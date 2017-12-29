Teenager arrested in deadly Spring Valley shooting

A double-stabbing early Friday morning in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter left a Camp Pendleton Marine dead and another man hospitalized as detectives searched for the suspected killers, police said.
Both the North County Transit District and Metropolitan Transit System plan to offer free ride promotions this holiday weekend on buses, light-rail and trains.
An investigation was underway Friday into the suspicious death of a man at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, police said.
A run of warm winter weather is expected to peak Friday across San Diego County, a day after Ramona, Alpine and El Cajon all set new heat records for the date.
It was an impossible situation for a single mother in Mira Mesa who simply could not lift her growing quadriplegic daughter into their car any longer. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Kearny Mesa with what may be the "feel good" follow-up of 2017.
An argument between two customers at a Clairemont Mesa convenience store escalated Thursday into a hatchet attack that sent one of the men to a hospital and left the other behind bars.
A man left gravely injured by a shooting in Spring Valley this week died in a hospital a day later, and his alleged killer, a 17-year-old boy, was behind bars Friday on suspicion of murder, sheriff's officials said.
San Diego police said the trolley station in Old Town was given the all clear and back open after a suspicious package shut down service Thursday night.
The San Diego International Auto Show opened Thursday for a five-day run at the San Diego Convention Center with EV Day, showcasing electric vehicles.