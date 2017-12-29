La Mesa police investigate suspicious death at hospital

LA MESA (CNS) - An investigation was underway Friday into the suspicious death of a man at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, police said.



The 58-year-old patient died a little before 2 p.m. Thursday at the hospital on Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa police Lt. Vince Brown said.



Police did not disclose a reason the death was considered suspicious but said no hospital employees are considered suspects.



"Hospital staff reported the incident to La Mesa Police and officers responded to the hospital ... at approximately 1:58 p.m.," Brown said. "Detectives were later called to the scene. No hospital employees are considered subjects in this investigation."



Police did not release any other details, including the name of the person who died, but asked anyone with information about the incident to call La Mesa police at (619) 667-1400, San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.