Reports: Imperial Beach Administrative Services Director shot and killed in Mexico

An Imperial Beach city representative has reportedly been shot and killed while on vacation in Mexico over the Christmas holiday.
The City of San Diego is taking action against a notorious hoarder house in the College Area and neighbors say it can't come soon enough.
Heading into 2018 there are new laws taking effect, ones that will impact bars, drivers and gun owners.
San Diego County teens rallied on some North County streets Friday, alerting drivers about the dangers of “drugged driving” ahead of California's new recreational marijuana laws.
Backers of an initiative that would pave the way for San Diego State University to acquire the SDCCU Stadium property for campus expansion announced Friday that they have collected 100,000 petition signatures, far more than necessary to qualify for the ballot.
A double-stabbing early Friday morning in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter left a Camp Pendleton Marine dead and another man hospitalized as detectives searched for the suspected killers, police said.
A run of warm, winter weather was expected to peak Friday across San Diego County, a day after Ramona, Alpine and El Cajon all set new heat records for the date.
A grandmother had to rush through a South Bay house to save her grandchildren before firefighters arrived, after a fire ignited in a Chula Vista home Friday morning.
Both the North County Transit District and Metropolitan Transit System plan to offer free ride promotions this holiday weekend on buses, light-rail and trains.