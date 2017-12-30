Reports: Imperial Beach Administrative Services Director shot and killed in Mexico

An Imperial Beach city representative has reportedly been shot and killed while on vacation in Mexico over the Christmas holiday.

The City of Imperial Beach Administrative Services Director Doug Bradley was in Ixtapa, Mexico, according to Imperial Beach representatives who released a statement Friday, December 29.

Mexico news outlets indicated the State Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) was informed at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, December 28, that Bradley had been shot and killed during a robbery in Ixtapa. Upon investigation, however, the shooting apparently occurred hours earlier.

"Doug Bradley was loved by all that knew him," said Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina. "He was always positive, loved to surf, and had helped to turn around the City of Imperial Beach's financial management as well as restructure city administration to make it more efficient and resident friendly. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and worked with him."

Bradley, who was born in Huntington Beach, California, was an avid surfer and was killed on the day before he would have turned 50 years old.

The City of Imperial Beach is working with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City to help repatriate Bradley's body back to the U.S.