Hoarder House: City takes action against College Area eyesore

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The City of San Diego is taking action against a notorious hoarder house in the College Area and neighbors say it can't come soon enough.

From heaping piles of trash, to foul smells the property has been an eyesore for quite some time. And while the property has issues, neighbors told News 8 they like the resident, Alex Iatridis. They say he's the kind of neighbor who picks up your package or mail if you're on vacation. But they've had enough of him hoarding.

The City of San Diego said it's a safety hazard so they're finally calling an end to the hoarding and having the house cleaned up.

At a court hearing Friday, a judge issued an injunction prohibiting the homeowner from maintaining a public nuisance.

Deputy City Attorney David Miller said a third party receiver will now begin to clear the home of trash and junk. One of the major factors is a potential danger to first responders and the possibility of getting trapped.

The city attorney says San Diego will recoup the costs of the cleanup from the homeowner, who told a judge that he will help with the cleanup.

News 8 tried to speak to Iatridis but nobody was at his residence.