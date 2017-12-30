Year in Review: Top News 8 Stories of 2017

We're celebrating the New Year with a look at the most popular stories on News 8:
A run of warm, winter weather peaked Friday across San Diego County, a day after Ramona, Alpine and El Cajon all set new heat records for the date. .
Police Saturday publicly identified a Marine who was stabbed to death in the Gaslamp District early Friday.
Police Saturday publicly identified a Marine who was stabbed to death in the Gaslamp District early Friday. Ryan Evan Harris, a 21-year-old native of Northern California, was killed after a fight apparently broke out in the 500 block of Island Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to San Diego Police Lt. Todd Griffin. Harris was a United States Marine assigned to Camp Pendleton.
An Imperial Beach city representative has been shot and killed while on vacation in Mexico over the Christmas holiday.
Authorities announced Saturday they have made a second arrest in the fatal shooting of a man in Spring Valley, for which a 17- year-old boy also was arrested in connection to the homicide earlier this week.
The City of San Diego is taking action against a notorious hoarder house in the College Area and neighbors say it can't come soon enough.
Heading into 2018 there are new laws taking effect, ones that will impact bars, drivers and gun owners.
San Diego County teens rallied on some North County streets Friday, alerting drivers about the dangers of “drugged driving” ahead of California's new recreational marijuana laws.