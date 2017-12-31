Man Accused of Rigging Front Door in Attempt to Electrocute Pregnant Wife

Newlyweds from England received an unexpected wedding guest when the bride’s water broke in the middle of their wedding reception.
The forthcoming film Chappaquiddick claims to tell the "untold, true story" of what happened when Senator Ted Kennedy crashed his car in July 1969, killing a campaign worker.
The Trumps always celebrate in style and the youngest members of the clan didn't miss a moment when ringing in the new year.
A family of five from New York City lost their lives in a sightseeing plane crash in Puerto Rico, authorities said.
The New Jersey 8-year-old who brought down the house during her Christmas recital has flown to Hollywood to meet her idol, Dance Moms' star JoJo Siwa.
Police in Texas arrested a man found with an AR-15 and ammunition inside his Houston 28th-floor hotel room early Sunday.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Colorado said "multiple deputies" responding to a domestic disturbance were injured after shots were fired.
A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to electrocute his estranged, pregnant wife by rigging the front door of their home.