2 drivers arrested for DUI after crashes in Encinitas and Chula Vista

ENCINITAS (NEWS 8/CNS) - Law enforcement officers across the state were out in full force Sunday cracking down on DUI drivers.

At least two local drivers were arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend - one stopped their car on railroad tracks, the other crashed ejecting two passengers.

The alleged drunken driver whose car was straddling railroad tracks in Encinitas was pulled out of the vehicle just before an Amtrak train smashed into it, deputies said Sunday.



The driver, later identified as Angel Milan-Sanchez, 21, of National City, was not injured. He was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.



There were no reported injuries to train passengers or crew members, said Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams. The train struck the car at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East E Street and South Coast Highway 101.



The car was stopped beyond the crossing arms on East E Street, said Deputy Tyler Eikermann of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



The train driver attempted to brake, but was unable to stop in time and struck the car, Eikermann said.



Train service was disrupted for about two-and-a-half hours as a result of the crash, Abrams said.

Around 8:30 Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol conducted a few sobriety tests on a 21-year-old U.S. Navy sailor accused of driving drunk and crashing his car down an embankment in Chula Vista ejecting his two passengers.

The two seriously injured passengers were taken to UCSD Medical Center.

The alleged drunk driver was handcuffed as officers searched his pockets. He said he had fallen asleep behind the wheel before running off the road.