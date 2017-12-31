Strong third period leads Gulls to win over Stars

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Gulls scored four times in the third period to break open a one-goal game in a 6-3 victory over the Texas Stars Saturday night in Cedar Park, Texas.



The Gulls led 2-1 entering the third period, then increased their lead to 3-1 one minute, 24 seconds into the third period when Nic Kerdilies put a shot from the right faceoff circle over Landon Bow's blocker for his fourth goal of the season.



The Stars cut the deficit to 3-2 13 seconds later when Sheldon Dries capitalized on Gulls goaltender Kevin Boyle mishandling the puck, putting in the rebound of a shot by Greg Rallo for his ninth goal of the season.



The Gulls (15-12-1-0) scored the next three goals to seal their sixth victory in the past seven games. Eric Fehr had a power-play goal with 9:23 left, Deven Sideroff's tapped in a loose puck with 7:10 to play and Dennis Rasmussen scored an empty net goal with 1:48 remaining in his debut with the Gulls.



Tommy Thompson scored on a rebound with 1:03 to play for his first goal in 12 American Hockey League games over two seasons for Texas (18-12-3-1).



The Gulls killed six of the Stars seven power-play opportunities, including a 41-second two-man disadvantage early in the third period when it was a one-goal game. The Gulls are last in the 30-team AHL in penalty killing, killing 76.7 percent of their short-handed situations. The Manitoba Moose, the Winnipeg Jets AHL affiliate, are first, killing 89 percent of their short- handed situations.



The Gulls scored on two of their three power-play opportunities. They are first in the AHL, scoring on 25.2 percent of their power plays. Manitoba is second, scoring on 23.4 percent of their power plays.



The Gulls were outshot, 36-34, including a 17-9 disadvantage in the second period.



Boyle (9-1-1-0) made 33 saves for his fourth consecutive victory. Bow (11-7-2-0) made 28 saves. He is winless (0-2-2-0) in his past four appearances.



The Gulls opened the scoring 13:24 into the first period on Kalle Kossila's power-play goal before a crowd at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park announced at 6,421.



Texas, the Dallas Stars American Hockey League affiliate, tied the score on Denis Gurianov's power-play goal at 15:30 of the second period. The Gulls regained the lead 45 seconds later on Fehr's goal. Fehr has scored seven goals in his last eight games.



Gulls defenseman Keaton Thompson and Stars center Mark McNeill drew five-minute major penalties for their fight 1:05 into the third period. The fight was Thompson's second in his 27 games this season with the Gulls. Both fights came in games against Texas.



Defenseman Andy Welinski had two assists in his first game with the Gulls since Dec. 6. Welinski was reassigned to the Gulls by their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, earlier Saturday.



Rasmussen was reassigned to the Gulls Friday by the Ducks. Rasmussen has nine goals and 12 assists in 139 NHL games with the Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks.



The Gulls announced Saturday they had mutually released left wing Jordan Samuels-Thomas from his AHL contract in order for him to pursue other opportunities in Europe.



The Gulls will play the second game of a three-game Texas road trip Sunday against the San Antonio Rampage, the Colorado Avalanche's AHL affiliate.