Fiery crash in Mission Valley sends 2 to hospital

MISSION VALLEY (CNS) - A fiery crash from a freeway transition road near Hotel Circle sent two people to a hospital and caused traffic delays in Mission Valley on Sunday.
The crash was at about 10:30 a.m. on a ramp from eastbound Interstate 8 and southbound state Route 163.
A single vehicle tore through a side barrier and flew off the ramp onto a roadway below, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.
Two people were inside the car, and they were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, the dispatcher said. The passenger was able to leave the hospital with injuries that were apparently minor, the dispatcher said. The driver's condition was unknown.
All lanes were re-opened at 12:39 p.m.
Ryan Evan Harris, a 21-year-old native of Northern California, was killed after a fight apparently broke out in the 500 block of Island Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to San Diego Police Lt. Todd Griffin. Harris was a United States Marine assigned to Camp Pendleton.