10 US citizens, 2 locals killed in Costa Rica plane crash

Starting Monday, anyone 21 years of age and older will be able to legally buy marijuana in California with just an ID.
New Year's Eve came with a jolt for some border residents, who were jostled by a 3.2-magnitude earthquake centered south of the border.
Police announced on Sunday that two San Diego men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Camp Pendleton Marine in the Gaslamp District.
One person was killed when a Ford Mustang crashed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, 5 hours into 2018.
A man was found stabbed to death in the fifth floor hallway of an apartment building in the East Village early Monday.
Law enforcement officers across the state were out in full force Sunday cracking down on DUI drivers.
A fiery crash from a freeway transition road near Hotel Circle sent two people to a hospital and caused traffic delays in Mission Valley on Sunday.
If you're looking for a place to go and ring in the new year, head on down to Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest on Sunday night.
Contortionists, fire eaters and even a bearded lady will be seen Sunday night as the Lafayette Hotel in North Park is transformed into an enchanted carnivàle.