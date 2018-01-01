SDPD investigate homicide in Gaslamp District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found stabbed to death in the fifth floor hallway of an apartment building in the East Village early Monday.



Police said a person called 911 at 3:27 a.m. to report a man was down in a hallway at the Market Street Village Apartments, at 699 14th St., San Diego Police Lt. Todd Griffin said.



"The first officers to arrive found a man down in the fifth floor hallway," Griffin said in a police report. "The man appeared to have been stabbed in the upper body."



Griffin said officers administered first aid and CPR until San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedics and firefighters arrived.



"Despite the efforts of officers and medics, the victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene," Griffin said.



One person was arrested. Police said they had the victim's name but withheld it until family could be notified.



Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

