SDPD investigate homicide in Gaslamp District

One elderly resident and his two pets were displaced from a single-story home, but there were no injuries, in a fire Monday at 2410 Shamrock St.
California Highway Patrol officers continued to arrest more people for suspected drunk driving both countywide and statewide over the year-end holidays.
After a very foggy start along portions of the coast New Year's Day, the only low clouds/fog that remained early Monday afternoon were offshore.
Starting Monday, anyone 21 years of age and older will be able to legally buy marijuana in California with just an ID.
A man was found stabbed to death in the fifth floor hallway of an apartment building in the East Village early Monday.
New Year's Eve came with a jolt for some border residents, who were jostled by a 3.2-magnitude earthquake centered south of the border.
Police announced on Sunday that two San Diego men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Camp Pendleton Marine in the Gaslamp District.
One person was killed when a Ford Mustang crashed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, 5 hours into 2018.