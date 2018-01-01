1 killed in car crash on I-5 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - One person was killed when a Ford Mustang crashed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, 5 hours into 2018.



The Mustang crashed in the left lane and center divider on the freeway at H Street in Chula Vista, the dispatcher said. At least two other cars hit the wreckage.



Debris was strewn across the freeway blocking all lanes.



No name was immediately released.

