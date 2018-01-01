1 killed in car crash on I-5 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - One person was killed when a Ford Mustang crashed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, 5 hours into 2018.
The Mustang crashed in the left lane and center divider on the freeway at H Street in Chula Vista, the dispatcher said. At least two other cars hit the wreckage.
Debris was strewn across the freeway blocking all lanes.
No name was immediately released.
One elderly resident and his two pets were displaced from a single-story home, but there were no injuries, in a fire Monday at 2410 Shamrock St.
California Highway Patrol officers continued to arrest more people for suspected drunk driving both countywide and statewide over the year-end holidays.
After a very foggy start along portions of the coast New Year's Day, the only low clouds/fog that remained early Monday afternoon were offshore.
Starting Monday, anyone 21 years of age and older will be able to legally buy marijuana in California with just an ID.
A man was found stabbed to death in the fifth floor hallway of an apartment building in the East Village early Monday.
New Year's Eve came with a jolt for some border residents, who were jostled by a 3.2-magnitude earthquake centered south of the border.
Police announced on Sunday that two San Diego men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Camp Pendleton Marine in the Gaslamp District.
