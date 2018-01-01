New Year's Eve 3.2-magnitude earthquake jostled US-Mexico border - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New Year's Eve 3.2-magnitude earthquake jostled US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - New Year's Eve came with a jolt for some border residents, who were jostled by a 3.2-magnitude earthquake centered south of the border.

The quake was reported by Caltech Seismological Laboratory U.S. Geological Survey at 7:35 p.m. Sunday.

The epicenter of the quake was reported as 28 miles east of Ensenada, Mexico and 66 miles southwest of Mexicali.

