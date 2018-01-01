Floats, marching bands hit the street for 129th Rose Parade

A fire that started as a structure fire quickly spread to the surrounding vegetation in Julian Tuesday.
An outage in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's processing system may have led to delays Monday night for San Diegans at Lindbergh Field.
From a pot shop in Santa Cruz that hung a banner proclaiming "Prohibition is Over!" to one in San Diego handing out T-shirts showing the first moon landing and declaring a "giant leap for mankind," the Golden State turned a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana.
A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff's deputies in Colorado early Sunday killing one and injuring four others, including a former San Diego sheriff's deputy, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush. Two civilians were also injured.
A homicide investigation was underway in Oceanside Tuesday after a man found stabbed overnight near the San Luis Rey River later died at a hospital, police said.
A man was found stabbed to death in the fifth floor hallway of an apartment building in the East Village early Monday.
One elderly resident and his two pets were displaced from a single-story home, but there were no injuries, in a fire Monday at 2410 Shamrock St.
California Highway Patrol officers continued to arrest more people for suspected drunk driving both countywide and statewide over the year-end holidays.