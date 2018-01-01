Local firefighter and wife welcomes first baby of 2018 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - One of the first babies born in 2018 in San Diego County made her debut at the stroke of midnight.

The happy couple welcomed their baby girl at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center at 12 a.m.



The parents are Matt and Jessica Thoma. Their new daughter is Reese Wryan Thoma who weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and is 19 inches long, according to a hospital spokesperson.



Baby Reese may possibly be the first San Diego County infant born on New Year's Day, the hospital spokesperson said.



Both husband and wife are San Diego natives. Matt has been a firefighter for the City of San Diego for the past 5 years.



Reese is also being welcomed by her 22 month-old sister Charlotte.