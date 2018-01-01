House fire displaces homeowner, 2 pets in City Heights

HOLLYWOOD PARK (CNS) - One elderly resident and his two pets were displaced from a single-story home, but there were no injuries, in a fire Monday at 2410 Shamrock St.



The fire was reported about 1:13 p.m., said San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.



"There was heavy smoke and fire from the back of the residence when the crews arrived," Munoz said. "The estimated damage to the contents of the structure was $50,000. The cause of the fire was determined to be extension cords taped together."



SDFD Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne said flames that spread from the Shamrock home to a neighbor's house caused minimal damage to the exterior. SDFRD officials said crews were able to knock the blaze down in about 20 minutes.