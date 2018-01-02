CBP system outages cause airport delays for travelers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CBP system outages cause airport delays for travelers

WASHINGTON (NEWS 8/AP) — An outage in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's processing system may have led to delays Monday night for San Diegans at Lindbergh Field.

A spokeswoman for the agency says a two-hour delay starting around 7:30 p.m. EST forced Customs and Border Protection officers to process arriving passengers using backup procedures at some airports.

Agency spokeswoman Jennifer Gabris says the disruption in processing did not affect the standards for security screening and is not believed to be malicious in nature.

