Shed fire in Julian spreads to bushes

JULIAN (NEWS 8) - Firefighters halted the spread of a roughly one-acre vegetation fire in Julian on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

There were no reports of structural damage or injuries.

The fire started off the 2300 block of Sunset View Drive in Julian as a structure fire but quickly spread to the surrounding vegetation  

It started just before 11 a.m. and was held at one acre with the forward rate of spread stopped, according to Cal Fire.

A neighbor said that the fire started in a shed and then jumped a road and started burning uphill toward houses.
 

Watch: Chopper 8 over shed fire in Julian.
 

