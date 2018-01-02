San Diego Vintage Flea Market designs get new interest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Vintage Flea Market designs get new interest



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Vintage Flea Market is a great way for folks to sell and purchase interesting vintage or vintage-inspired treasures.

All vintage pieces are true to the era of turn of the century to mid-century modern.

All of the vendors offer something for everyone, including home furnishings, bric-a-brac, clothing, and so much more.

It's all at the San Diego Vintage Flea Market!

